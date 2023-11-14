Indian students flock to US colleges, offsetting drop from China

Young Indians’ interest in US universities can be explained in part by India’s economy, which is expected to grow 6.3 per cent this year and the next, according to the World Bank. That’s boosting incomes and wealthier families are more likely to send their kids abroad to improve their job prospects.

A foreign degree can also improve low and middle-income families’ social status and marriage prospects, experts say. A lack of education options at home has also contributed to the rise in US enrollments.

During the Trump administration, visa curbs and fears around personal safety led some students from India to reconsider their choice to study in the US. But US-India relations have improved since.

India now has the largest population in the world, surpassing China, and half are under the age of 30. By contrast, China’s stalling economic growth has dampened enthusiasm for education abroad, with many families also concerned about US-China relations, anti-Chinese sentiment and safety in the US.

“Families from smaller cities are worried about tensions in the US and about costs,” said Zhou Huiying, founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Lideyouwei Education Technology.