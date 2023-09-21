Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India suspends till further notice visa services for Canadians amid diplomatic standoff

'Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice', the notice reads.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 06:35 IST

Follow Us

India on Thursday 'suspended till further notice' its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been 'suspended till further notice'.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 06:35 IST)
India NewsCanadaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT