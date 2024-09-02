'Indians one hospitalisation away from bankruptcy': Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's observation highlights dire reality

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently warned that most Indians were "just one hospitalisation away from bankruptcy" and urged citizens across the country to opt for comprehensive health insurance to avoid such scenarios.

"A good health insurance plan is mandatory," asserted Kamath in a post on social media platform X as he urged Indians to opt for insurers with at least five to ten years of proven track record in service, and with a claim settlement ratio in the range of 80-90 per cent.

Kamath comments come months after he suffered a stroke.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," he had written in February this year, announcing his health setback and road to recovery.

Kamath's comments also assume signifiance, given that medical inflation touched an alarming 14 per cent as per a 2023 report.

Most Indians also spend their own money to get healthcare services, with out of pocket expenditure on healthcare remaining one of the biggest components of total health expenditure in the country.