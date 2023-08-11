Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: Congress MPs approach Speaker, allege Sansad TV 'discriminating' against Oppn

I.N.D.I.A floor leaders will on Friday meet at 10 am to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan and strategy in the Rajya Sabha. Congress Lok Sabha MPs will also meet at 10.30 am. The Parliament proceedings have so far been marred with Opposition protest as they have been demanding a discussion from the government on the Manipur situation. As we gear up for the last day of Parliament, track latest Parliament updates only with DH.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 02:36 IST

Follow Us

02:3411 Aug 2023

I.N.D.I.A floor leaders to meet at 10 am to discuss suspension of Adhir Ranjan and strategy in the Rajya Sabha. Congress Lok Sabha MPs will also meet at 10.30 am.

02:3411 Aug 2023

Congress MPs on Thursday approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Sansad TV was "discriminating" against them by not showing Opposition speakers when they are speaking.

02:0611 Aug 2023

OPINION | Exercises in fraternal bonding and citizen vigilance

Wise men tell us that refusal to take responsibility, intemperance, and the use of foul language are signs of a decadent mind. The central message emerging from our greatest epic, Mahabharata, is that the use of deceit and power to rob the weak and the rightful people of their honour and possession, and the failure on the part of those who have been entrusted with the governance and welfare of society to rise above their self-interest, bring justice to the wronged, and act in the interest o...

Read more

02:0611 Aug 2023

Lok Sabha suspends Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was suspended from the House for ‘gross and deliberate misconduct’ pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.</strong></p></div>

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Credit: Sansad TV screengrab

(Published 11 August 2023, 02:34 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok SabhaRajya SabhaAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryIndian Parliament

Follow us on

Follow