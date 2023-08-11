Parliament Live: Congress MPs approach Speaker, allege Sansad TV 'discriminating' against Oppn

Wise men tell us that refusal to take responsibility, intemperance, and the use of foul language are signs of a decadent mind. The central message emerging from our greatest epic, Mahabharata, is that the use of deceit and power to rob the weak and the rightful people of their honour and possession, and the failure on the part of those who have been entrusted with the governance and welfare of society to rise above their self-interest, bring justice to the wronged, and act in the interest o...



Read more