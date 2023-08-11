Parliament Live: Congress MPs approach Speaker, allege Sansad TV 'discriminating' against Oppn
I.N.D.I.A floor leaders will on Friday meet at 10 am to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan and strategy in the Rajya Sabha. Congress Lok Sabha MPs will also meet at 10.30 am. The Parliament proceedings have so far been marred with Opposition protest as they have been demanding a discussion from the government on the Manipur situation. As we gear up for the last day of Parliament, track latest Parliament updates only with DH.
02:3411 Aug 2023
Congress MPs on Thursday approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Sansad TV was "discriminating" against them by not showing Opposition speakers when they are speaking.
02:0611 Aug 2023
