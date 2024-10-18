Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's development journey deeply intertwined with environmental conservation: EAM S Jaishankar

He was speaking at an event held at the India Habitat Centre here on Thursday to mark the inauguration of a tribal art exhibition -- 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:26 IST
India NewsS Jaishankarenvironment

Follow us on :

Follow Us