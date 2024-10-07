India's domestic air passenger traffic to touch 300 million by 2030: Naidu

<p>New Delhi: India's domestic air passenger traffic is projected to touch 300 million by 2030 and about $11 billion is being spent to develop airports, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.</p>.<p>The minister also said India and France can work together to develop a robust global SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) supply chain.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital.</p>.<p>India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets well as networks to meet the rising demand.</p>.Bhubaneswar airport to get new terminal in two years: Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu .<p>Naidu said the domestic air passenger traffic is projected to touch 300 million by 2030 while 200 more airports are expected to be developed in the next 20-25 years.</p>.<p>Currently, India has 157 airports, heliports and waterdromes.</p>.<p>The number of operational airports is expected to reach 200 by the end of 2025.</p>.<p>The potential for partnership between India and France is immense, the minister added. </p>