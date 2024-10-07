Home
India's domestic air passenger traffic to touch 300 million by 2030: Naidu

The minister also said India and France can work together to develop a robust global SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) supply chain.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 07:51 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 07:51 IST
