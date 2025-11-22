Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India’s fight against terror: Strides and stumbles

The thwarted ricin plot and the Delhi blast underscore both advances in counterterrorism and the critical vulnerabilities that endure.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ajai Sahni

Ajai Sahni

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 22:48 IST
India NewsTerrorismSpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us