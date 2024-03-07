India's 'filter kaapi' ranked No 2 in list of top 38 coffees across the globe

If you thought you needed one more reason to brew yourself some deliciously frothy filter coffee, we have just the right final nudge for you. TasteAtlas, the widely popular food and travel guide platform, recently brought out a new rating list of 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' and our very own 'Indian filter coffee' is at the prized No.2. The 'Cuban Espresso' sits comfortably at No. 1 while the Italian Cappuccino is at the 6th spot. While we don't know what the Italians will say to that, but filter coffee at No.2 is sure to put a smile on the faces of desis.
As with every other thing on social media, users had a lot to say on the list as well. While some hailed the list, many seemed 'offended' at the popular Italian brew not among the first 5 contenders. Check out the comments below TasteAtlas' post on Instagram.
The Cuban Espresso, as the name suggests, is a type of coffee originating from Cuba, refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened, ideally with natural brown sugar which has been whipped with the first and strongest drops of espresso. The coffee is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine.
Coming to the Indian filter coffee, it is a brewed drink made first by percolation brewing of finely ground coffee powder with chicory in a traditional Indian steel filter and the infusion then mixed with hot milk and sugar. Also known as 'filter kaapi', this brew is more popular in the southern states of India, although coffee lovers across the country have long since caught up with it.
So despite black coffee drinkers in trend, the Atlas list sure seems to tell that the milky frothy sweetened versions still dominate choices when it comes to the brew.
