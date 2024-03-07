India's 'filter kaapi' ranked No 2 in list of top 38 coffees across the globe

The Cuban Espresso, as the name suggests, is a type of coffee originating from Cuba, refers to an espresso shot which is sweetened, ideally with natural brown sugar which has been whipped with the first and strongest drops of espresso. The coffee is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine.

Coming to the Indian filter coffee, it is a brewed drink made first by percolation brewing of finely ground coffee powder with chicory in a traditional Indian steel filter and the infusion then mixed with hot milk and sugar. Also known as 'filter kaapi', this brew is more popular in the southern states of India, although coffee lovers across the country have long since caught up with it.

So despite black coffee drinkers in trend, the Atlas list sure seems to tell that the milky frothy sweetened versions still dominate choices when it comes to the brew.