India's growing 'Modi-made' economic crisis continues to spiral out of control: Congress

"Narendra Modi ji, the PR stunt you do by distributing a few thousand 'already-sanctioned' and 'promotion' recruitment letters is like sprinkling salt on the hopes and wounds of those youth who have been waiting for jobs for years," the Congress president said.

"The youth belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories are bearing the brunt of your (the PM) atrocities," Kharge said.

Out of the jobs lost during the Covid pandemic, 90 lakh well-paying jobs have completely disappeared, he claimed.

"The condition of rural India is bad. The demand in MNREGA has increased by 20%, which is clearly visible from the historical 10.8% unemployment rate," Kharge said.

He pointed out that the government's Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data itself says that the unemployment rate among graduate youth is 13.4 per cent.

"Now your false advertisements and new tricks to divert attention will no longer work. Be it the elections of five states or the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the youth of India will definitely take revenge from those who have wronged them. Only the unemployed youth of the country will sound the bugle of the countdown of the BJP rule's end," Kharge said.

Congress general secretaty Jairam Ramesh's also attacked the government citing the media report.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "India’s growing Modi-Made economic crisis continues to spiral out of control. CMIE data shows that unemployment rate in India is now at above 10%, the highest in over 2 years — when it already was the highest ever in five decades. Rural unemployment is 10.8%."