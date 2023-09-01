India's 'high science at low cost' model in space, nuclear science being appreciated globally: President Murmu

Referring to Chandrayan-3, she said, "Our tricolour has reached the Moon. India has taken the energy of Shivshakti on the Moon's surface. Universities should organise general knowledge programmes and competition on this historical achievement so that a scientific temperament continues to grow in society." The countries which will be ahead in adopting science and technology will progress further, she said, appreciating the GGU university for establishing modern laboratories in its premises.