<p>Geneva: The new flight duty regulations for pilots appear to be much more restrictive compared to other jurisdictions and it is a matter of time before things settle down, global airlines' grouping IATA's Chief Willie Walsh has said.</p>.<p>The comments also come against the backdrop of significant operational disruptions faced by India's largest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">airline IndiGo</a> in the past one week that had resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and impacted thousands of passengers.</p>.<p>Lack of proper planning in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms that came into force from November 1 is one of the key reasons for the IndiGo flight disruptions which have almost stabilised now.</p>.<p>"The new Indian regulations appear to be much more restrictive than those in other jurisdictions but I think you have got to always recognise that regulators have a responsibility to ensure that the industry is safe and secure. The changes have been implemented, I think for the right reasons. It is just a matter of time now before it settles down," he said.</p>.<p>At a media roundtable in Geneva, Walsh also said the pilot fatigue norms is something that gets debated all the time in Europe and the US.</p>.<p>"India has decided that they want to take measures, particularly around potential fatigue around night time operations, which instinctively would have a greater impact on low-cost carriers, given their business model... it is disappointing that so many consumers have been impacted as a result of this change," Walsh said.</p>.<p>The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of nearly 360 airlines that account for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic and its members include IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet.</p>.<p>Among other aspects, the second phase of the FDTL norms has restricted the number of night landings a pilot can make.</p>.<p>India's civil aviation ministry on Tuesday announced curtailing IndiGo's winter schedule flights by 10 per cent in order to stabilise the operations.</p>.<p>"During the last week, many passengers faced severe inconvenience due to IndiGo's internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday. </p>