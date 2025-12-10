Menu
India's new flight duty norms appear more restrictive compared to other jurisdictions: IATA's Chief Willie Walsh

India's civil aviation ministry on Tuesday announced curtailing IndiGo's winter schedule flights by 10% in order to stabilise the operations.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 09:10 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 09:10 IST
India NewsAviationIndigo

