<p>IndiGo cancelled as many as 423 flights across the country, including 121 flights in Bengaluru and 152 in Delhi, on Tuesday as the disruption in the crisis-hit airline continued for the eighth consecutive day.</p><p>Of the cancellations at Bengaluru airport, 58 are arrivals and 63 departures, and those in Delhi include 76 departures and 76 arrivals.</p><p>"IndiGo is not operating 58 flights to and from Hyderabad on Tuesday. Of these, 14 are arrivals and 44 departures," a PTI report said quoting sources.</p>.<p>At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, IndiGo has cancelled 14 arrivals and 17 departures. </p><p>In Chennai, 18 departures and 23 arrivals have been scrapped.</p><p>The cancellations in Ahmedabad stood at 16 — nine arrivals and seven departures. </p>.Airport cab drivers lose earnings as IndiGo crisis slashes demand in Bengaluru.<p>As many as three departures and one arrival were cancelled in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.</p>.<p><strong>Winter schedule to be slashed </strong></p><p>The carrier, meanwhile is likely to lose some of its routes to other domestic airlines during the ongoing winter schedule after Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the government would "definitely" reduce IndiGo slots.</p><p>The Rahul Bhatia-controlled airline operates over 2,200 flights a day from 90-odd domestic destinations and 40-plus abroad destinations.</p>.Future tense, say Bengaluru tour operators amid ongoing IndiGo crisis.<p>"We will definitely reduce the number of routes, which are in IndiGo's (winter) schedule. The order to this effect will be issued. This will be a kind of penalty on the airline as they will not be able to fly on those (curtailed) routes," Naidu told DD News on Monday.</p><p>He said the routes, which will be reduced from IndiGo's schedule, would be given to other carriers. He added that when the airline demonstrates the ability to operate them, they would be returned to IndiGo.</p><p>The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday.</p>.<p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>