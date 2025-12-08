Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis | Network fully restored, 90% on-time performance, says airline

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday said it has received IndiGo's response to the show cause notice issued over the large-scale flight cancellations and will take enforcement action.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 17:24 IST
India NewsAviationIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us