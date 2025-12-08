<p>Amid the ongoing crisis, IndiGo said that it operated 1,800+ flights on Monday, up from 1,650 yesterday. The low-cost airline further added that "network is fully restored, 90% on-time performance across the network and all cancellations in today’s schedule were pre-notified yesterday."</p><p>Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Monday said it has received IndiGo's response to the show cause notice issued over the large-scale flight cancellations and will take enforcement action.</p>.<p>It also said that the airline is "profusely apologetic" and deeply regrets the inconvenience and hardship caused to customers following flight cancellations.</p>.IndiGo crisis | 'Refunds worth Rs 569.65 crore paid, 4,500 bags delivered to passengers between December 1-7'.<p>DGCA said it is in the process of examining the response, and enforcement action, as deemed appropriate, will be taken in due course.</p><p>The regulator had on Saturday issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.</p><p>This was later extended to Monday, 6 pm, after the airline sought more time from the regulator.</p>