Indo-US wargame in the Indian Ocean to counter 'Chinese threat'

New Delhi: Front line warships of the Indian Navy exercised with the USA’s Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the Indian Ocean last week, in yet another signal of a strategic bonhomie between the two nations amidst Chinese muscle flexing in the region.

The war game – details of which was shared by the US Embassy here on Monday – took place soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from Russia and on a day when the National Security Advisor had a discussion with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group operated alongside forces from the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, July 12. The joint maritime activity advances interoperability between the two major defence partners and underscores their shared commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered, aircraft carrier, which is the lead ship in a carrier battle group or carrier strike group-a mega naval fleet comprising an aircraft carrier and other warships.