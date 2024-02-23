Inform if any new bail law is being considered, Supreme Court tells Centre

After hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who acted as amicus curiae, the court also asked the Centre to provide information as to whether or not the investigative agencies (other than CBI) under its ambit are following the directions of this court as laid down in Satender Kumar Antil case.

Examining compliance of the directions given in the judgment, the court directed all the States, Union Territories, High Courts, Union government, CBI and NALSA to file their updated affidavits within a period of eight weeks.

Among others, the bench directed the Allahabad High Court to "identify judicial officers passing orders in non conformity with the directions issued by this court in Satender Kumar Antil case, in terms of the order of May 02, 2023 of this Court, and to provide details as to the actions taken against erring officers."

In its 2022 judgement, among other directions, the court had said that bail applications ought to be disposed of within a period of two weeks except if the provisions mandated otherwise. The applications for anticipatory bail are expected to be disposed of within a period of six weeks with the exception of any intervening application, it said.