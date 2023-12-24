Rajnath Singh to commission INS Imphal today: All you need to know

Mumbai: 'Imphal', the first warship to be named after a city from northeast India, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Tuesday in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The commissioning of the warship underscores the salience and contribution of the capital of Manipur - Imphal - and the larger northeastern region to national security, sovereignty, and prosperity.

This is a befitting tribute to Manipur’s sacrifices and contributions in India’s freedom struggle, be it the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s hoisting of the INA flag for the first time on 14 April 1944 at Moirang, or the pitched Battle of Imphal between British and Imperial Japanese forces, with Indians on both sides, that turned the tide of the Burma campaign and shaped the outcome of the Second World War and the new world order.

Upon commissioning, Imphal will join the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has built the ship in record period - time taken to build Imphal (Yard 12706) and for her trials is the shortest for any indigenous destroyer.

Imphal’s keel was laid on 19 May 2017 and the ship was launched into the sea on April 20, 2019.