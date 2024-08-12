Installation of Aeronautical Ground Lighting System started at Shivamogga airport, says Murlidhar Mohol

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the approval for commencement of installation of Aeronautical Ground Lighting System at Shivamogga Airport to facilitate night landing.

The Minister said that however, DGCA has not received any proposal or request for the installation or commissioning of Navigational aid & IAL (Instrument Approach & Landing) Procedures.

"The provision of night landing facility is purely based on the demand and operational requirements of the airlines and is undertaken by airport operators from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socioeconomic considerations, traffic demand / willingness of airlines to operate to/from such airports etc" , he said in his written reply in Lok Sabha.