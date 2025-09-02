Menu
'Insult to my mother an insult to every mother in India': PM Modi hits out at RJD, Congress

PM Modi also said the abuse was “traumatic and hurtful” and accused the opposition of crossing limits of political decency.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:32 IST
PM Modi with his mother Late Heeraben Modi at her residence.

Credit: ANI

Published 02 September 2025, 09:32 IST
