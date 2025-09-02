<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on September 2, Tuesday hit back at the recent remarks directed at his late mother by leaders of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rashtriya%20Janata%20Dal%20(RJD)">Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)</a>, calling them not just a personal attack but an affront to women across the country.</p><p>At the virtual inauguration of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, Modi said he was compelled to share his feelings with the women of Bihar, who, he believed, would relate to his pain. “I know the mothers, daughters and sisters of Bihar are as pained at these insults as I am,” he said.</p><p>Referring to his mother Heeraben, who passed away last year at the age of 100, Modi said she had no connection with politics but played a central role in shaping his life. “Every mother desires that her son will serve her. But my mother permitted me to give up all filial duties so I could devote my life to the service of the country. Such a mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was targeted with invectives,” he remarked.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said his five decades in public service had taught him to endure criticism, but comments against his mother had crossed all limits of political discourse. “This is traumatic and hurtful,” he said, accusing the opposition of abandoning basic decency.</p><p>Narendra Modi even told that Congress has a history of demeaning women including President Droupadi Murmu, who happens to be from tribal family. "What kind of language is being used?... The land of India has never forgiven those who abuse mothers. RJD and Congress should apologise to Chhathi Maiya...Everyone should demand answers from RJD and Congress. There should be only one voice from every street and locality, 'Maa ko Gaali nahin sahenge, nahin sahenge'...We will not tolerate atrocities committed by RJD and Congress."</p><p>He added that the women of Bihar, in particular, would understand the “pain I feel when my late mother is insulted.”</p>