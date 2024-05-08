Integrated deterrence key to security strategy: NSAB Chief

Bengaluru: India needs to formulate a national security strategy that articulates integrated deterrence when it comes to its adversaries, P S Raghavan, Chairman, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), said here on Wednesday.

The former Ambassador underlined integrated deterrence – an idea adopted by the US – in a world where security strategies are no longer tailored for stand-alone capabilities, like military strength or technological prowess. “It means combining multiple strategic aspects like military and economic levers, diplomacy, foreign assistance, and intelligence to create a deterrent to the adversary,” he said at the Southern Star Army Synergia Conclave.

The process of developing a publicly stated national security strategy could pick pace after a new government assumes office at the centre.

Pointing to the realities of post-Cold War geopolitics, Raghavan said there was no longer a congruence, but only a convergence, of interests with other countries. He noted that the recent reports in Western media about the undermining of democracy in India were “nicely timed” to the Lok Sabha elections.

“While we have developed an excellent network of relationships with the Western powers, we can’t avoid the suspicion that while they like a strong India, they may not like a very strong India,” he said.