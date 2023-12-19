Internet and Mobile Association of India welcomes Telecom Bill

Mumbai: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the representative body of nearly 600 internet firms, and start-ups has welcomed the Telecom Bill which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

IAMAI hailed the Bill as “progressive” especially since internet companies have been decisively kept out of the ambit of the final version of the Bill.

“IAMAI had recommended that the ambit of the Bill be limited to the network layer, thereby excluding the application layer. The time-tested distinction between telecom spectrum controlling entities (which are regulated) and spectrum using companies should be maintained as it has been the basis that has allowed innovation and deeper penetration of the internet in India,” an IAMAI statement said.

Further, IAMAI had recommended that ‘broadcasting services’ should be explicitly exempted from the purview of the Draft Bill and from the definition of ‘telecommunication services’, particularly in respect of content.