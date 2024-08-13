IOA's statement on Vinesh Phogat 'reprehensible', can 'break morale': Akhilesh

Drawing criticism for Phogat's weigh-in fiasco, IOA president P T Usha on Sunday made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team was "unacceptable and worthy of condemnation."

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "The statement of the Indian Olympic Association about the great warrior Vinesh Phogat that the responsibility of the weight and body of the player lies only with her coach and support team is reprehensible.