Islamic State seeks to recruit lone actors through India-based handlers

Asserting that member states continue to be highly concerned about the situation related to foreign terrorist fighters, the report said, “Several member states note an increase in travellers of Arab and Central Asian nationalities to Afghanistan and some Indian nationals.” The report noted there is heightened concern about the terrorist threat emanating regionally from Afghanistan from ISIL-K and TTP in particular. But member states are also concerned by new inward travel to Afghanistan of some al-Qaeda personnel and training, recruitment and reorganisation activities.