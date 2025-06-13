<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, India’s concerns over the Jewish nation’s military offensive against Iran and called for the early return of peace in West Asia.</p><p>New Delhi earlier offered its support to the efforts to de-escalate tension between Iran and Israel, given its “close and friendly relations” with both the nations.</p><p>Netanyahu called Modi to explain the reason why Israel had to launch “Operation Rising Lion”, striking nuclear facilities and military targets in Iran.</p>.Israeli strikes seek to hurt Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military capabilities, Netanyahu says.<p>“Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Modi posted on X.</p>. <p>Not only Modi, but Netanyahu also called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron and would also call President Donald Trump of the United States, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, according to a post from his office.</p><p>The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation, according to a post on X by the office of Netanyahu, who promised to continue to be in contact with his counterparts in the coming days.</p><p>Netanyahu called Modi even as Israel carried out a second wave of strikes targeting missile launchers and other military installations in Iran, following up on the overnight attacks on the nuclear facilities in the Persian Gulf nation.</p><p>India, early on Friday, conveyed its deep concern over “the recent developments between Iran and Israel”. “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites,” the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a statement released soon after the Israeli Defence Force carried out the strikes in Iran.</p> <p>New Delhi urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. “Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, stated.</p><p>New Delhi’s missions in Israel and Iran are in contact with the citizens of India in both countries. “All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the MEA stated.</p><p>India has around 5000 of its citizens in Iran and about 26000 in Israel. Nearly nine million Indian citizens live and work in West Asia. </p>