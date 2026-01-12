<p>The Indian Space Research Organisation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO</a>) launched the spy satellite EOS-N1 on Monday on a PSLV-C62 rocket. </p><p>The satellite, developed by state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. </p>.ISRO's PSLV-C62 lifts off with earth observation satellite, 14 other payloads. <p>The launch of advanced hyperspectral surveillance satellite, nicknamed Anvesha, marked Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's much-awaited return-to-flight after a PSLV third stage failure in May 2025. The mission also includes 14 other co-passenger satellites. </p><p>Here are five things to know about India's latest space mission. </p>.<p>EOS-N1, a hyperspectral high-tech satellite, is developed to provide advanced imaging for defence and disaster management capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands to detect surface features and materials invisible to regular optical sensors.</p>.<p>While the satellite is being launched on ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket, the launch is also a part of commercial arm of the Indian space program by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).</p><p>This mission also encouraged the participation of several private companies through co-passenger satellites, signalling growing private sector participation in India’s space efforts.</p>.<p>The satellite is designed to support national defence surveillance like strategic monitoring and reconnaissance, as well as civilian applications like agriculture assessment, environmental management and urban mapping.</p>.<p>In addition to EOS-N1, the PSLV-C62 flight will carry 14 other co-passenger satellites from domestic and international partners.</p>.<p>Launch vehicle PSLV-C62 carried the 15 satellites, including the EOS-N1 and will be placed into a sun-synchronous orbit for wide-area data collection.</p>