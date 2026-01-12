<p>The Indian Space Research Organisation's (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO</a>) PSLV-C62 rocket lifted off with the spy satellite EOS-N1 on Monday. </p><p>The satellite, developed by state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched in ISRO's first mission of 2026 from the Satish Dhawan Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. </p>.ISRO's PSLV-C62 lifts off with earth observation satellite, 14 other payloads.<p>The hyperspectral surveillance satellite is nicknamed Anvesha. The mission also included 14 other co-passenger satellites. </p><p>Here are five things to know about satellite EOS-N1. </p>.<p>EOS-N1, a hyperspectral high-tech satellite, is developed to provide advanced imaging for defence and disaster management, capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands to detect surface features and materials invisible to regular optical sensors.</p>.<p>While the satellite lifted off on ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket, the launch was also a part of commercial arm of the Indian space programme by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). This mission also encouraged the participation of several private companies through co-passenger satellites, signalling growing private sector participation in India’s space efforts.</p>.<p>The satellite is designed to support national defence surveillance like strategic monitoring and reconnaissance, as well as civilian applications like agriculture assessment, environmental management and urban mapping.</p>.<p>In addition to EOS-N1, the PSLV-C62 took off with 14 other co-passenger satellites from domestic and international partners.</p>.<p>The EOS-N1 is expected to be placed into a sun-synchronous orbit for wide-area data collection.</p>