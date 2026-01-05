<p>New Delhi: Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court denied bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.</p><p>The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.</p>.Supreme Court signs MoU with Bhutan apex court for exchange of law clerks: CJI Surya Kant.<p>"No comments. It is unfortunate. I have nothing to say. The judgement is there, and I have nothing to say," Ilyas said.</p><p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.</p><p>Meanwhile, Umar Khalid's friend Banojyotsna, in a post on X, said that Umar was happy that others had got bail.</p><p>"I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" she posted on X.</p><p>On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.</p><p>The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.</p>