IUML moves Supreme Court to stay Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024

Indian Union Muslim League files application in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent stay of the implementation of the CAA, Live Law reported.
IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty on Monday said that linking citizenship with religion was illegal and it would be challenged before court. The IUML would strongly oppose CAA, he said. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran has said that once I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power CAA will be thrown in the sea.
The government on Monday introduced the new citizenship regime for persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries. According to the amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1955, individuals belonging to six minority communities in the three countries, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will not be classified as illegal migrants.
(Published 12 March 2024, 07:09 IST)