IUML moves Supreme Court to stay Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty on Monday said that linking citizenship with religion was illegal and it would be challenged before court. The IUML would strongly oppose CAA, he said. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran has said that once I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power CAA will be thrown in the sea.