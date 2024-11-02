Home
10-month-old baby among three dead as car plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

The accident took place at Chamalu Morh and the victims belonged to the same family, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 06:39 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 06:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

