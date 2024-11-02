10-month-old baby among three dead as car plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

<p>Jammu: Three persons, including a woman and her 10-month old son, were killed and an equal number of people critically injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said. </p><p>The accident took place at Chamalu Morh and the victims belonged to the same family, the officials said.</p>.Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor were affiliated with JeM. <p>The driver of the private car, which was headed for Chassana from their Malikote village, lost control in the early hours of the day, resulting in on-the-spot death of Kulcha Devi (27), her 10-month-old baby Neeraj Singh and nephew Sandhoor Singh (23). </p><p>Devi’s husband Chankaar Singh (32), brother-in-law Dhunkar (19), nephew Ajay Singh (18) were rescued by the local volunteers and rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the officials added.</p>