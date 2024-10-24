Home
india jammu and kashmir

2 soldiers, 2 civilian porters killed as terrorists ambush Indian Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Reports said that the attack occurred when an army vehicle of 18-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) en-route from Botapathr was suddenly fired upon by the terrorists in Nagin Dhok area of Botapathr.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:42 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 14:42 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirTerror attackGulmarg

