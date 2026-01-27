<p>Srinagar: As many as 50 flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.</p>.<p>"In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.</p>.<p>Around 50 flights -- 25 inbound and 25 outbound -- have been cancelled so far due to the snowfall, which was continuing until the last reports arrived.</p>.IndiGo cancels flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, Baku till January 28.<p>Four more flights were scheduled to arrive at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a> airport but officials said they are unlikely to operate in view of the inclement weather.</p>.<p>"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," an official said.</p>.<p>The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return home after spending the weekend and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a> holiday in the Valley, stranded. </p>