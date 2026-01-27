Menu
50 flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to snowfall

Four more flights were scheduled to arrive at the Srinagar airport but officials said they are unlikely to operate in view of the inclement weather.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 04:44 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 04:44 IST
