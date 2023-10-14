Agniveer dies of 'self-inflicted injury' along LoC in Rajouri, says Indian Army

Jammu: An Agniveer died of 'self-inflicted gunshot injury' along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

Recently inducted Agniveer Amritpal Singh was found dead with a bullet injury in a forward post on October 11.

"In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress,' the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.