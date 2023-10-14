Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Agniveer dies of 'self-inflicted injury' along LoC in Rajouri, says Indian Army

Recently inducted Agniveer Amritpal Singh was found dead with a bullet injury in a forward post on October 11.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 13:29 IST

Jammu: An Agniveer died of 'self-inflicted gunshot injury' along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday. 

Recently inducted Agniveer Amritpal Singh was found dead with a bullet injury in a forward post on October 11. 

"In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress,' the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X. 

It said the mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other ranks, were transported to his home town in a civil ambulance hired by the Agniveer unit.

The accompanying Army personnel also attended his last rites, the Army said.

It said the cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy.

'Indian Army offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family,' the post read.

(Published 14 October 2023, 13:29 IST)
