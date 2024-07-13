Alert sounded in Jammu amid reports of suspicious movement

Jammu: Security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu district on Friday after information was received about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that three persons dressed in uniform carrying weapons asked them for water and to make a call from their mobile.

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas.

A joint search operation was launched by the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border belt this morning after some people informed the police about the suspicious movement of three armed persons in the area, the officials said.

The security forces have scanned agricultural fields, villages and adjoining scattered habitation, they said.

The area has been put under cordon and the operation is underway.