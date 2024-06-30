Amarnath Yatra: Third batch of over 6,600 pilgrims leaves Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: A third batch of 6,619 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two separate convoys to join the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in the Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.

About 14,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres on the first day of the 52-day annual yatra, which commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on Saturday, the officials said.

The third batch, including 1,141 women, left in 319 vehicles between 3 50 am and 4 45 am amid tight security.