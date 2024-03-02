Announcement on parts of Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Srinagar: In a strategic move anticipated to reshape the governance landscape of cold desert Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to announce some parts of the Sixth Schedule status to the region during his scheduled visit later this month.

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 of the Constitution protects tribal populations, allowing for the creation of autonomous development councils which can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture.

Sources told DH that major announcements for the Union Territory of Ladakh are expected during the likely visit of the Home Minister. “The visit could happen either before the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Lok Sabha elections or during the poll campaign,” they said.