Army foils infiltration bid along LoC; one militant killed

Srinagar: Army on Sunday foiled yet another infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district and killed one infiltrating militant.
Reports said that in the Jumagund sector of Kupwara, the army shot dead an unidentified militant when was trying to infiltrate into the Indian side. The operation is still going on and further details are awaited, an official said.
The latest incident was reported just two days after army and Jammu and Kashmir police foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in Machal sector of the same district by killing five unidentified militants.
After seeing decline last year, infiltration attempts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir is gradually increasing in 2023 with 41 militants, who were trying to infiltrate, killed this year.
Sources told DH just ahead of the winter “infiltration season” has begun and Pakistan is attempting to push in more hardened and trained terrorists into the Indian side under a new strategy.
“The terror launch pads across the LoC are full, and attempts are being made to infiltrate from the Kashmir as well as the Jammu side,” they said and added Pakistani attempts to heat up J&K before the onset of winter when infiltration in the high northern reaches becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall.