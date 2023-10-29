Army foils infiltration bid along LoC; one militant killed

Srinagar: Army on Sunday foiled yet another infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district and killed one infiltrating militant.

Reports said that in the Jumagund sector of Kupwara, the army shot dead an unidentified militant when was trying to infiltrate into the Indian side. The operation is still going on and further details are awaited, an official said.

The latest incident was reported just two days after army and Jammu and Kashmir police foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in Machal sector of the same district by killing five unidentified militants.