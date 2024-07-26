Army seizes arms, ammunition dropped by drone along LoC

Srinagar: Security forces seized a consignment of arms and ammunition suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
The operation was initiated following the sighting of a suspicious drone in the Mangla battalion area, officials said. The drone was engaged with gunfire by army units, leading to an immediate cordon-and-search operation in the Nowshera area.
The operation, launched in the early hours, culminated in the discovery and seizure of a consignment in the border village of Sehar, located in the Nowshera sub-division.
The seized items included a pistol, two magazines, and 37 bullets, raising concerns about the increasing use of drones for smuggling arms across the border. The coordinated effort by the army and police personnel ensured the timely capture of the consignment, preventing potential threats to the region's security.
Search operations in the area are ongoing, as security forces continue to scour the region for any additional threats or dropped items.
This incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in managing and countering drone activities from across the LoC.
