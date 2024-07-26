Army seizes arms, ammunition dropped by drone along LoC

Srinagar: Security forces seized a consignment of arms and ammunition suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The operation was initiated following the sighting of a suspicious drone in the Mangla battalion area, officials said. The drone was engaged with gunfire by army units, leading to an immediate cordon-and-search operation in the Nowshera area.

The operation, launched in the early hours, culminated in the discovery and seizure of a consignment in the border village of Sehar, located in the Nowshera sub-division.