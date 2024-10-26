Army vehicle skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; 1 soldier dead, 9 injured

<p>Srinagar: An army soldier was killed and nine others injured when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The injured were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.</p>.Joint search operation launched in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir's Samba.<p>The accident in Kulgam's D H Pora area happened during an operational move on Friday night, said the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps.</p>.<p>"Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable," the Chinar Corps said. </p>