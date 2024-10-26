Home
Army vehicle skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; 1 soldier dead, 9 injured

"Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable," the Chinar Corps said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 10:02 IST
