Azad requests EC to hold Assembly election in J&K one month after LS polls

"The EC has stated that it is not holding the Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha election because of security considerations. It is true that if 10 candidates fight from each parliamentary seat, we have five seats and the number of candidates will be 50. Similarly, if we have 15 candidates from each of the 90 Assembly segments, the number of candidates will be around 1,500. It is difficult to provide security to 50 candidates," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.