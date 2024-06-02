Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Ban on sale and consumption of tobacco products in Jammu's Katra

The administration has already banned the sale, possession, and consumption of meat and liquor in Katra and adjoining areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 04:14 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 04:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: Sale, possession and consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products has been banned by the Jammu administration in the town of Katra, which is home to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, officials said.

Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan said the initiative, launched on the World No-Tobacco Day, aims to maintain the sanctity of the religious place visited by lakhs of pilgrim every year.

The administration has already banned the sale, possession, and consumption of meat and liquor in Katra and adjoining areas.

'Under Section 144, we have imposed a ban on the stocking, sale, and consumption of cigarettes, gutkha and other forms of tobacco in the area starting from Numaee and Panthal check posts via Tara Court track up to Bhavan,' Mahajan told reporters on Saturday.

'The ban is an extension of the existing prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor and meat,' he said.

Mahajan said the move aims to keep the Katra base camp, the track and the entire area tobacco free.

Katra has been witnessing a daily footfall of 30,000-40,000 pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2024, 04:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmircigarettestobacco

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT