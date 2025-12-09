Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BSF jawan found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba; CRPF constable dies in separate incident

Constable Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Ferozpur in Punjab, was found lying in a canal at Rehiyan village on Monday evening.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 06:59 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSamba

Follow us on :

Follow Us