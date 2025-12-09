<p>Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Samba district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Constable Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Ferozpur in Punjab, was found lying in a canal at Rehiyan village on Monday evening. Locals shifted him to the district hospital Samba, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.</p>.<p>Preliminary police investigation suggests he was travelling on a motorcycle and may have accidentally fallen into the canal. Police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of death, they added.</p>.Probe agencies send phone of detained Chinese national for forensic examination in J&K.<p>In a separate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable died after collapsing inside a camp in Nagrota area of Jammu late Monday night, officials said.</p>.<p>His body was taken to Government Medical College hospital for postmortem and other formalities, the officials said, adding he is believed to have died of cardiac arrest.</p>