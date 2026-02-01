Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in security operations in Balochistan

The operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday, it said in a statement.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 04:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 04:05 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistanmilitants

Follow us on :

Follow Us