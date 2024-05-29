Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BSF opens fire on suspected Pakistani drone near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

An alert was sounded and the whole area was put under strict cordon, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation was launched this morning to sanitise the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 04:21 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 04:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: The Border Security Force personnel fired several rounds to shoot down a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, officials said on Wednesday.

The drone activity from across the border was picked up by the alert border guards in Khanetar garrison at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, the officials said.

They said the troops fired over three dozen rounds on the drone to bring it down.

An alert was sounded and the whole area was put under strict cordon, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation was launched this morning to sanitise the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone informing about a drone flown from across the border with a purpose to drop weapons and narcotics, leading to the recovery of the material.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 04:21 IST
India NewsPakistanCrimeBorder security forceBSFPoonch

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT