Chaos in first session of J&K Assembly over resolution against Article 370 abrogation

<p>Srinagar: In a stormy opening to the first-ever session of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Assembly, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Monday submitted a resolution seeking the restoration of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region.</p><p>PDD MLA Waheed Para, who represents the Pulwama Assembly seat, submitted the resolution to newly-elected Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather and requested a discussion on the matter during the five-day session, despite not being a part of the agenda, leading to heated debates and a significant uproar among members.</p>.After brief lull, militancy returns to Srinagar with back-to-back terror attacks.<p>“Although the agenda of the House has been finalised, we believe that your authority as the Speaker allows the inclusion of the resolution, as it reflects the sentiment of the people at large,” the resolution reads.<br></p><p>Following its submission, all 28 BJP MLAs opposed the motion, leading to chaotic scenes in the House. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma called for Para’s suspension, arguing that he violated Assembly rules. Despite the Speaker’s repeated requests for order, the protests continued. He mentioned that he had not yet received the resolution but would review it once it was formally presented.<br></p><p>In his remarks, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that a single member cannot unilaterally decide on matters regarding Article 370. “Resolutions cannot be introduced in this way; this is purely political,” he said.<br></p><p>Without directly naming Para, Abdullah indicated that preparations for the resolution were known to some members and argued that if the people of J&K supported the decision made on August 5, 2019, the electoral outcomes would have reflected that.<br></p><p>Abdullah dismissed the resolution as insignificant and a mere show, suggesting that genuine intent would have involved prior consultation.</p><p><br>The erstwhile state lost special status, and was bifurcated into two union territories, after the Narendra Modi-led Union government abrogated Article 370 in August 2019. The revocation was challenged in the Supreme Court that, in December last year, ruled the provision a “temporary” one.<br></p><p>Restoration of Article 370 was among the key poll planks during assembly polls - the first in J&K in a decade among Kashmir based parties, including the NC and the PDP.<br></p><p>Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha affirmed, “My government will strive for the restoration of full statehood, reflecting the faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions.”<br></p><p>Earlier, veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first Speaker of J&K UT assembly.<br></p><p>Rather was elected the Speaker with a voice vote after the opposition parties decided against contesting for the post. Protem Speaker Mubarak Gul conducted the election.</p>