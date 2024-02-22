Construction worker killed in landslide along Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal/Jammu: A worker of a construction company was killed in a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, officials said.

The construction worker identified as Deshpaul (31), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the landslide outside his company headquarters near Seri in Ramban district around 8:30 am, police officials said.