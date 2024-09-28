Cop killed in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Jammu: A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed and an assistant sub-inspector was injured Saturday evening during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district, officials said.

The encounter at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil started around 5.30 pm when security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation following information about the presence of a group of terrorists inside a house, the officials said.

They said the firing initially lasted for a brief period but later resumed with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire.

A police head constable was killed and assistant sub-inspector was injured in the exchange of fire, the officials said.