<p>Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested a man here on Saturday in connection with a 'white collar' terror module case, officials said.</p><p>The arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city here. He was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the 'white collar' terror module case, the officials added.</p><p>The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.</p><p>Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.</p>.Mehbooba Mufti, family must be probed for possible terror links: Jammu and Kashmir BJP.<p>Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors.</p><p>The trail led the investigators to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized.</p><p>Investigators believe a core trio of doctors -- Dr Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of an explosives-laden car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people), and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding) -- were running the module.</p>