Delhi HC Tribunal upholds ban on 6 Jammu and Kashmir separatist groups

While imposing the ban, the ministry had said the MCJK-Bhat had linkages with banned terror outfits and supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, its members were indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against the country to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, and its leaders and members were involved in raising funds through various sources, including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terror activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces.