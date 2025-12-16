Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Delhi High Court orders removal of objectionable social media content against J-K Deputy CM

The court noted that, according to the suit, Choudhary has been an upright leader throughout his career and has achieved the position through his efforts.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 08:57 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsDelhi High CourtSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us