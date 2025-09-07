Despite Operation Sindoor, infiltration attempts surge in Jammu and Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: Despite Indian strikes on terror infrastructure across the border during Operation Sindoor in May this year, infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan has not stopped. Instead, security agencies report that the trend has sharply increased in recent months.</p><p>According to intelligence assessments, between 70 and 80 terrorists are suspected to have crossed into Indian territory over the past four months. These infiltrations have been reported through traditional routes in Uri, Kupwara and Gurez in north Kashmir as well as Hiranagar in Samba and Sunderbani in Jammu division.</p><p>Even Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi acknowledged the surge, saying last week, “There is no let-up in infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a>. Despite strikes on terror infrastructure, infiltration attempts are still being made.”</p>.Army chief Dwivedi says Op Sindoor didn’t end on May 10, hints at prolonged decisions beyond battlefield.<p>Officials said the uptick in infiltration indicates a shift in Pakistan’s strategy. With local recruitment to militancy in the Valley having dropped to negligible levels due to sustained counter-insurgency operations, Pakistan-based handlers are pushing more foreign militants across the border to “keep the pot boiling.”</p><p>The surge in infiltration attempts comes ahead of the winter months, when heavy snowfall shuts higher mountain passes and curtails movement. Security agencies believe this is part of a seasonal push to replenish militant ranks inside J&K before snow seals infiltration routes.</p><p>Counter-infiltration measures have been intensified along the LoC and the International Border, with drones, night-vision devices, and heightened patrolling deployed in vulnerable sectors. Yet, the rugged terrain and forest cover continue to aid infiltrators in slipping past security cordons.</p><p>The spike in infiltration coincides with stepped-up anti-militancy operations within Jammu and Kashmir, where several encounters in both the Valley and Jammu regions in recent weeks have led to the killing of foreign militants.</p>