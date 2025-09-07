Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Despite Operation Sindoor, infiltration attempts surge in Jammu and Kashmir

According to intelligence assessments, between 70 and 80 terrorists are suspected to have crossed into Indian territory over the past four months.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 09:47 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us