Despite stiff competition, Kashmir apples fetch higher prices

Despite the Centre’s move to relax import duty by 20 per cent for apples imported from the United States, growers in Kashmir are upbeat as their harvest is fetching higher prices in the market across the country this season.



For three to four years, the Valley-based fruit growers grappled with back-to-back problems in the market. On September 5, the Union finance ministry in an order lifted additional duties from US apples.



Notwithstanding the decision, apple growers in Kashmir are fetching good rates for their produce this season. They say demand for traditional varieties of apples has increased significantly, resulting in hefty profits for farmers.



Sameer Wani, a fruit grower from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district said that compared to last year when they received minimal profits, this year, the demand from fruit dealers outside to purchase their yield has increased manifold.



“Most growers received more than double the prices they received last year,” elated Wani said.



President, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union (KVFGCDU), Basheer Ahmad said the demand has been steady and strong so far. “As of now, most of the traditional varieties have yet to be harvested but the demand shows no sign of dwindling,” he said.



Ahmad believes if the demand remains high throughout the year, it would result in considerable relief for the fruit industry.



Besides, he said swift and hassle-free government assistance has been instrumental in allowing easier transport of apple-laden trucks on the highway, which has resulted in better returns for the farmers.



Apple growing has been one of the important resources of generating income and livelihood in Kashmir for lakhs of farmers and is being preferred over paddy cultivation. The new generation of horticulturists have been working to remove the shortcomings of the traditional apple varieties by planting hybrid varieties in their orchards.



As per the 2017 economic survey of J&K, about half of Kashmir’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on the apple industry, with over 3.5 lakh hectares being under the cultivation of apples.



According to government figures, Kashmir exports more than 20 lakh metric tons of apple every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir accounts for 75 per cent of the total apple production in the country.